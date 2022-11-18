Minneapolis police: Woman dead, man injured in overnight Dinkytown crash

UPDATE 11:30 a.m. – Minneapolis police say one person is dead and another person is recovering from injuries following an overnight crash in Dinkytown.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of University and 10th avenues southeast for a report of a crash around 2 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two damaged vehicles at the intersection.

Minneapolis police say so far, information shows the first vehicle impacted the second vehicle within the intersection. Officials haven’t specifically said what kinds of vehicles were involved or what led up to the vehicles colliding, however, they add impaired driving is a possible factor.

A woman in the second vehicle had to be extricated from her vehicle and died at the scene. Her name and age haven’t been released.

Meanwhile, a man from the first vehicle was taken to HCMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His name, age and condition also haven’t been released.

Police didn’t specify which driver may be suspected of being impaired.

No arrests have been made as of this update, and police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release additional information about the woman’s cause of death.

A previous version of this report can be found below.

INITIAL REPORT 6:45 a.m. – An overnight crash in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis is under investigation.

Emergency vehicles could be seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of University Avenue and the I-35W exit.

There, a photographer saw at least two damaged vehicles, and crews had blocked off the road.

One of the vehicles had major damage to the driver’s side.

No word on any potential injuries, or what led up to the crash.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for additional information and will update this article as details become available.