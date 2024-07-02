Police investigate suspicious death in St. Cloud

Police are investigating the circumstances of a person’s death Monday in St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a report of a grass fire around 11 a.m. near Tech High School on the 4200 block of 33rd Street South and found a body at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or submit a tip to Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.