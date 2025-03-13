Police investigate death at Elk River landfill; no foul play suspected

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the Elk River landfill on Wednesday.

According to the Elk River Police Department, a trucking company reported one of its employees missing around 9 a.m. The employee was delivering a load to the landfill at 225th Avenue Northwest and U.S. Highway 169.

Officers responding to the landfill found the missing person dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation. Police do not suspect foul play.