Police identify woman killed in crash near St. Thomas in St. Paul, say stolen car involved

St. Paul police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash near the University of St. Thomas on Monday.

Randi Lee Stone, 30, of Minneapolis, died at the scene after police and paramedics arrived, police said.

Stone was in a vehicle with 31-year-old Devin Chase, who police say was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The department added that Chase is expected to be arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation when he’s released from the hospital, as investigators believe drug impairment contributed to the crash.

St. Paul police said the vehicle that Stone and Chase were in was reported stolen in St. Paul on Feb. 8.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.