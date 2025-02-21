Police, firefighters to take to the ice Friday for annual Guns-N-Hoses game

A friendly charity hockey game between police officers and firefighters will be held at the Blaine Super Rink late Friday afternoon.

Proceeds for the annual Guns-N-Hoses game will go to The Front Line Foundation, which helps support thousands of Minnesota first responders. Early Friday morning, members of the teams were at the rink practicing.

This year, members of the Burnsville police and fire departments will be playing in the matchup, just days after the one-year anniversary of a shooting that left three first responders dead- officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, as well as firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. A fourth first responder, Sgt. Adam Medlicott was hospitalized after being shot and began recovering at home the following day.

“It really means a lot to have these guys out here, and supporting first responders, all first responders, but especially our guys,” said Matt Smith, Deputy Chief of the Burnsville Police Department.

Organizers say the game is less about hockey and more about camaraderie and giving back. Raffles, food and beverage sales, as well as an afterparty at Invictus Brewery, will help raise funds. If you aren’t able to attend the game but would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6 p.m.

Family members of the three fallen first responders will be attending national events later this spring in Washington, D.C. and in Emmitsburg, Maryland. If you’d like to help them attend the event, you can CLICK HERE to donate to an online fundraiser set up by the MN Fraternal Order of Police Foundation. In addition, 101 Market in Otsego is holding a tulip fundraiser to help family members and coworkers of the fallen Burnsville first responders attend the D.C. event. That fundraiser runs until Feb. 28.