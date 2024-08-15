Police find body believed to be missing teen, no foul play suspected

Maple Grove police announced Thursday that they had found a body believed to be a teenage boy who had been reported missing.

17-year-old Nathaniel Chambers was last seen leaving his Maple Grove home on Sunday evening.

A body believed to be Nathaniel’s was found around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 7200 block of Teakwood Lane. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play and no concerns for public safety related to the death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will positively identify the deceased person and their cause of death.