Police: Deaths at Mounds View home likely from murder-suicide

Two people who were found dead at a home in Mounds View over the weekend likely died in a murder-suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies were found during a welfare check Sunday evening on the 5200 block of Greenwood Drive.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Aaron Winfield Johnson, 48, of Minneapolis, and Robert Eugene Bostic, 50, of Mounds View.

Johnson was shot multiple times, and his death was ruled a homicide. Bostic died by suicide with one gunshot wound, the medical examiner said.

Based on these factors, the Mounds View Police Department is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.