Police chase in Brooklyn Park ends after driver crashes and fled from their vehicle

Brooklyn Park Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled from officers early Saturday morning and abandoned their vehicle after crashing it.

According to the police, it was 3:46 a.m. when a police officer near Zane Avenue North and Oak Grove Parkway spotted two vehicles in an apparent drag race.

The officer attempted a traffic stop and while one vehicle pulled over, the other took off.

As the officer was trying to catch up, the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect then got out of their car and ran away from the crash and at this time has not been found.

The driver fo the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brooklyn Park Police say they are still investigating the incident.