Police called to Woodbury High School after report of a student with a gun

Woodbury High School went into their “secure protocol” on Monday after a report that a student had a gun.

According to a letter sent to students from Sarah Sorenson-Wagner, the principal at Woodbury High School, school staff were informed that a student had a gun and were bringing the student to the office when they ran away.

The student left school grounds, according to Sorenson-Wagner.

The “secure protocol” was in place for around 30 minutes while school staff and a School Resource Officer investigated. Woodbury police also responded and later located the student.

An investigation is ongoing. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Woodbury police to ask if the student was arrested.

“I am grateful this situation was brought to the attention of staff so quickly. I encourage you to talk to your student about the importance of reporting any concerns they have about school to a trusted adult,” Sorenson-Wagner added.

The letter sent to Woodbury High School students can be read in full below.