Police asking for the public’s help in finding woman last seen in western Wisconsin last month

Cambridge police are asking the public for information on a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Relasha Renee Waldo, 54, was last seen at the Dallas House motel in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, on Feb. 22. She was crying and stating that February is a difficult month for her.

A friend told police that she and Waldo drove separately to a restaurant in Chisago County, but she never arrived. Authorities were able to reach Waldo by phone on March 5, but she wouldn’t state where she was and hung up.

Waldo is 5’07” and weighs 200 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She may wear glasses.

Police say she might be driving a 2019 white Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate MHX7086.

If you have seen Waldo or have information on her whereabouts, you can contact the authorities at 763-689-2141 or svigstol@ci.cambridge.mn.us.