Police asking for public’s help in finding missing South St. Paul man

South St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Adam Joseph Wallin, 31, was last seen on Wednesday at around 10 p.m. leaving his home near the 1100 block of Bryant Avenue. Authorities say he does not have a phone, vehicle or his medications with him.

Officials say that Wallin is 5’3″ and 200 pounds with no hair and blue eyes. Police add that they don’t know what he was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding Wallin’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Dakota County Communications Center at 651-322-2323.