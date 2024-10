The Moorhead police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl last seen in Moorhead a month ago.

Police say Paige Reinke was last seen on Sept. 27. She was wearing a blue and grey sweatshirt. She is 5’4″ and 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.