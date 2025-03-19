Police asking for help finding missing Inver Grove Heights 15-year-old

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is requesting help to find a missing 15-year-old who may be in the Twin Cities.

Police say Nevaeh Bishop ran away from her home on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Minnesota or St. Paul area based on past incidents.

Police add that Bishop has a history of being sexually exploited by men she has contacted.

Bishop is described as being 5’3″ and 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing on the day she went missing.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.