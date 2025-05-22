Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old from Brooklyn Park

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Damani Floyd Brazelton was last seen on Wednesday near 1206 Pearson Parkway at 5:45 p.m. wearing black pants and white and blue Nike shoes.

He is described as 4’6″ tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials add that there is a concern for Brazelton’s mental health.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222 or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.