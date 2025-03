The Hastings Police Department says a 14-year-old boy is missing and are asking for help finding him.

Police say that Jayden Ruckmar was last seen Monday afternoon in the Inver Grove Heights area.

Law enforcement adds he is wearing a grey jumpsuit and has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Ruckmar is also described as being 5’4″ tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Hastings police at 651-322-2323.