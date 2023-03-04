Police arrest 2 suspects after man injured in shooting outside 200 Club in north Minneapolis

Two men were arrested after another man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of the 200 Club in north Minneapolis.

Police say the victim was shot while he was sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot just after 2 a.m. Arriving officers then rendered aid until he was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said MPD gathered suspect and vehicle information from the scene which officers in the Fifth Precinct later used to identify a vehicle near West 61st Street and Wentworth Avenue.

Officers say they found two men sleeping inside a parked vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the scene of the shooting. Police arrested the two occupants, then seized a handgun and narcotics from inside the vehicle.

Michael Rolack, 42, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for second-degree assault and possession of narcotics.

Officers also booked Michael Robert Rolack, 24, into Hennepin County Jail for possession of a weapon without a permit.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.