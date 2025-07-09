Police: Apple Valley fatal stabbing suspect could be fleeing to Mexico

Apple Valley police are looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing who may be fleeing to Mexico.

Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, might be driving to Mexico in a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 with Minnesota license plate number SKU892, although police say it’s unknown if he’s still using that car.

Law enforcement responded to the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk covered in blood.

Medina Rojas tattoos (Courtesy: Apple Valley Police Department)

Medina Rojas (Courtesy: Apple Valley Police Department)

The man was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Apple Valley police say the victim suffered several stab wounds.

If you see Medina Rojas, call 911 right away, Apple Valley police say.

Anyone with outdoor cameras who lives near the intersection is asked to review footage between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and contact the Apple Valley Police Department at (952) 322-2323 if you see activity.