Police: 3-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle, driver released

St. Paul police say the driver of a vehicle which hit a three-year-old child on Tuesday night has been released after being interviewed by officers.

According to the department, the child ran into the roadway and was hit by the vehicle around 9:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Edgerton Street. When officers arrived, they found the child was bleeding form the head but was breathing and conscious.

The child was then brought to Regions Hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening. Meanwhile, the driver stayed at the scene and was said to be cooperative with officers, according to the department, which added the driver showed no signs of impairment.

No other details about the child or driver were immediately provided by the department.