Police: 2 MPD squad cars struck by stolen vehicle

Two Minneapolis police squad cars were damaged after a stolen vehicle struck them early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. regarding a suspicious parked vehicle on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

MPD noted the vehicle was reported as stolen and a man and woman were sleeping inside.

Squad cars were used to box in the vehicle before officers attempted a “call out.” The man then used the vehicle to hit two MPD squad cars before officers used Tasers to detain them.

MPD says narcotics were recovered from the scene.

Both vehicle occupants were transported to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) to be assessed. Police say the man will be booked into Hennepin County Jail for assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee a police officer. However, as of Thursday afternoon, no formal charges had been filed.

Forensics scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensics Unit responded to process the scene for evidence. MPD is currently investigating the incident.