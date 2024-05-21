Police: 1 shot in south Minneapolis homeless encampment is 5th victim in area this month

Minneapolis police are once again investigating a shooting in close proximity to the homeless encampment on the 2900 block of Blaisdell Avenue.

Officers responded to a shooting at the encampment around 11:19 a.m. There, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside the encampment. Police say this is the fifth person who has been shot in or near the encampment in the last month.

RELATED: Separate afternoon shootings leave 2 dead in Minneapolis

RELATED: 1 with serious injuries after south Minneapolis shooting

No arrests have been made.

Raymond Hoffman, the president of Park Square Condominiums — an apartment building next to the encampment — sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after Tuesday’s shooting: