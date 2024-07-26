Police: 1 arrested after shooting man, stealing car in Loring Park neighborhood

The Minneapolis Police Department is sharing details about an early morning carjacking that led to one person being shot on Friday.

The police department said they were called to a reported shooting around 1:57 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Oak Grove Street and found a man with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to their preliminary investigation, the police department says the man who was shot was inside a vehicle when an individual removed him from it and took the vehicle.

While it was being taken, police said shots were fired, and the man was struck.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse, was later found by the St. Paul Police Department, near Dale Street and Sherburne Avenue.

St. Paul police said they attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, which led to a pursuit. While the chase was ongoing, St. Paul police said the driver took the vehicle through a yard on the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue and struck a house before continuing to drive away.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle struck a tree near Blair Avenue and Victoria Street and came to a stop.

St. Paul police said two occupants were taken into custody, the male driver of the vehicle and carjacking suspect and a female passenger.

Both were evaluated for injuries at the hospital; St. Paul police said they expect the male driver will be booked into the Ramsey County jail on multiple offenses.

The circumstances around the incident are still being investigated by police, with both departments working together.