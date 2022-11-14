P!NK announces upcoming tour includes performance at Target Field

Pop and rock music fans will have a chance to see artists P!NK and Pat Benatar next August at Target Field.

Monday, the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour was announced, which includes a stop in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The tour will also stop at the FARGODOME on Saturday, Aug. 19, American Family Field in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 14 and Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 12.

While Pat Benatar will be in Milwaukee and Chicago, she won’t be in Fargo. Fellow musician Brandi Carlile will take her place in North Dakota.

CLICK HERE for tickets, which go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.