Plymouth couple to be sentenced for 7-year-old son’s death Tuesday afternoon

Sentencing for a couple from the west metro who fled the country after being charged in connection with their adopted son’s death is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Hennepin County Court.

Prosecutors say that in 2015, a 7-year-old boy was found unresponsive in Timothy and Sarah Johnson’s Plymouth home. Investigators say the boy had bruises and breaks on his skin.

Court documents show he was placed in foster care with the couple when he was three.

Before he died, the parents said their son was sick, but they refused to take him to the doctor. An autopsy showed the boy had died from acute pancreatitis and possible sepsis. He was below the 10th percentile in his age group for growth measurements.

When the couple fled to New Zealand after being charged in 2016, warrants were issued for their arrest. Those warrants weren’t cleared until July 2022, and court proceedings began later that month.

Their sentencing is currently set for 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.