Plaintiffs dismiss lawsuit against Lakeville Schools after district votes to remove Black Lives Matter posters

The Upper Midwest Law Center on Thursday announced that its clients agreed to dismiss their lawsuit against Lakeville Schools over Black Lives Matter posters.

The plaintiffs — Bob and Cynthia Cajune, Kalynn Kay Aaker, and her minor children — say the school district engaged in viewpoint discrimination by allowing Black Lives Matter posters but prohibiting ones with other political expressions such as “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

The Lakeville School Board voted to remove its diversity and inclusion posters in January.

“Because [removing the posters] was what the plaintiffs had sought in the lawsuit, they agreed to dismiss their claims in the settlement in return for the District paying $30,000 in legal fees to the Upper Midwest Law Center,” the law firm wrote in a news release.

As previously reported, the posters will be replaced with an “excellence campaign.”