Pine County authorities searching for missing man

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Randy Steven Moreland, 56, was reported missing on Thursday, but authorities believe he may have been missing for some time before that.

Law enforcement says that Moreland may be in the Pine or Carlton County areas.

Moreland is described as 5’11” tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Moreland’s whereabouts, contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.