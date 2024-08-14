Pine County authorities searching for man missing from group home

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in looking for a missing man.

Daniel Madison Imes, 39, was last seen leaving a group home on the 34000 block of Settlers Pond Drive in Sturgeon Lake on Tuesday.

According to authorities, around 6 p.m. Imes left the group home and was later seen walking through backyards and has yet to be spotted again.

Authorities say they are concerned for his welfare as he has no access to a cell phone, a vehicle, or money.

Imes is described as being 6’1″ and weighing 171 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black and grey pants and he walks with a limp.

If you know Imes’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8438.