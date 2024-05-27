Petition circulating to keep men’s gymnastics team at Cooke Hall

A petition has been created for the Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics to talk to the Board of Regents about their desire to stay practicing in Cooke Hall.

Although the school cut the program in 2021 due to financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team now competes nationally as the university club.

Organizers of the petition say the team must leave Cooke Hall by Saturday, June 1. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the team has trained at Cooke Hall for nearly 90 years.

The date to leave the space is before the next Board of Regents meeting on June 14. The group behind the petition says that their initial request to talk to the regents was denied.

So far, more than 1,900 people have signed the online petition.

The team’s goal is to get 2,500 signatures and an audience with the Board of Regents.