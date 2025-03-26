Person shot inside of vehicle in Brooklyn Park expected to survive

A person who brought themself to the hospital after being shot is expected to survive.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital.

Police said a witness they spoke to later said a shooting had occurred in the 6000 block of 65th Avenue North.

The department says the victim was inside a vehicle when they were shot; a motive for the shooting was not stated by police. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.