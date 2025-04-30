Person of interest sought in Brooklyn Park shots fired investigation

Brooklyn Park Police say they are looking to find an individual in connection with a shots fired incident on March 17.

Police say the person photographed above is a person of interest in an investigation in which someone reportedly tried to shoot an AutoZone Employee.

As originally reported, police were called to an AutoZone at 7708 Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of shots being fired.

An employee told police they were taking out the garbage around 9 p.m. when an unknown person began shooting at them, firing at least seven times. Fortunately, the employee was not injured, but the suspect fled the scene and was not found, despite an extensive search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222 or leave an anonymous tip online.