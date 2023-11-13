Person killed in fiery crash on Hwy 169; part of roadway temporarily closed

One person is dead and a section of U.S. Highway 169 is closed after a fiery crash Monday morning near the border of Brooklyn Park and Champlin.

Brooklyn Park Police said the crash, which happened at around 11:30 a.m., caused the vehicles to catch fire and led to the death of one of the occupants. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is between 101st and 109th avenues north in Brooklyn Park and is expected to last for about two hours. The ramp for northbound Highway 169 is blocked off at 101st Avenue North.

Southbound lanes are open as of this time.

Traffic management cameras showed at least three fire trucks and multiple squad cars at the scene.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for details about the crash. Check back for updates as information becomes available.