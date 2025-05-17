Person in critical condition following a suspected assault in Brooklyn Park

A person has been hospitalized and is in critical condition following a suspected assault in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were called to the 7300 block of York Ave North Friday around 1:07 p.m., where a person was found bleeding with a head injury.

Officers determined the injuries had resulted from an assault and the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, around 10:54 p.m., police officers said they arrested an adult man in relation to the case. The identity of the man has not been made public at this time, nor the victim’s. However, police said the two were known to each other.

Brooklyn Park Police told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the victim remains in critical condition Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.