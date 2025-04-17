Person hospitalized after being hit by a train in northeast Minneapolis

A man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after reportedly being struck by a train in northeast Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police, a man had reportedly been walking on the tracks when he was struck by the train.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police Department (CPKC), which is leading the investigation, confirmed the incident occured near 36th Avenue and Johnson Street Northeast.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment; the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.