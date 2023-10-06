Person found dead at site of encampment fire in northeast Minneapolis
Police are investigating the circumstances of a death Wednesday at the site of an encampment fire in northeast Minneapolis.
According to Aaron Rose, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, firefighters encountered the body around noon while responding to a fire on the 600 block of Washington Avenue Northeast.
Rose would not say whether any foul play was suspected.
The person’s name and cause of death will be released at a later time.