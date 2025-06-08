Person arrested in Brooklyn Park following brief standoff

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they were able to arrest a suspect, accused of firing a gun Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident occured around 5:18 p.m. near the 7600 block of Regent Avenue North; police said they were able to locate evidence of gunfire when they arrived.

As they continued to investigate, officers learned the suspect who had fired the gun had run into a nearby residence.

Police surrounded the building they were in and, following a “brief standoff,” the suspect surrendered to police without incident. A handgun was found inside the residence.

While nobody was hurt in the incident, police say the investigation created a significant police presence in the area, causing revel restrictions in the area, which have since been lifted.

Police say no other suspects are believed to be connected to the incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.