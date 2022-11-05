Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Litchfield

A 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Highway 12 Friday night.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol states that a Ford 500 was westbound on Highway 12 heading toward South Gorman Avenue in Litchfield when the pedestrian was hit just before 10:30 p.m.

The report also states that alcohol was a factor in the pedestrian’s involvement. There was no alcohol involved on the driver’s part.