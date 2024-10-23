Pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday morning in South Minneapolis

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday morning in South Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Penn Avenue South and 54th Street West around 9:36 a.m, in the Armatage neighborhood.

Police said the driver of a gray Subaru Forester was making a left-hand turn when they struck a woman who was crossing the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the intersection and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they are looking into the circumstances behind the crash, and no arrests or citations have been made.