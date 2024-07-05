Pedestrian killed in Highway 169 crash in Itasca County

The Minnesota State Patrol said one person died in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Wednesday.

According to the state patrol, a 2005 GMC Yukon was driving southbound on US Hwy 169 at 11:19 p.m. in Nashwauk when it struck a pedestrian walking in the traffic lane.

The pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Carter John Haithcock was killed as a result of the collision.

State patrol said the 64-year-old driver was not intoxicated and was not injured in the crash.