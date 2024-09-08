Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Brooklyn Park

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night in Brooklyn Park.

According to a State Patrol incident report, the 34-year-old was crossing the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a man driving a Buick Encore.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital in critical condition, according to Brooklyn Park police.

The police department added that a portion of Highway 252 was shut down for around two hours.

The driver of the Buick was not injured, according to State Patrol.