Pedestrian hit and killed in Plymouth suspected of drinking, authorities say

A 70-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed in Plymouth around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to an incident report, the crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 55 and South Shore Drive.

Authorities say the man was crossing Highway 55 against the traffic light and was not in the crosswalk when he was hit by a 68-year-old woman driving a Subaru Forester.

The driver had not been drinking, but authorities say the pedestrian was suspected to have been drinking.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.