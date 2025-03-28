72-year-old pedestrian dead, man in custody following White Bear Township hit-and-run

A woman in her 70s is dead after a hit-and-run crash in White Bear Township on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was hit in the road at White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North.

The vehicle fled the scene, and later, the 46-year-old man who was the driver contacted law enforcement, turned himself in, and is now in custody.

The woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Authorities continue to investigate.