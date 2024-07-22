Passenger in car with suspected drunken driver killed in crash in Elk River

A woman who was riding in a car with a suspected drunken driver died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Elk River, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A crash report states a BMW X6 was headed east on Highway 10 around 3:40 p.m. when it collided with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn across the highway onto Gary Street.

A passenger inside the Kia — 36-year-old Ashley Cheyenne Jones of Mountain Ranch, California — was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Three people inside the BMW were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, 32-year-old Chase Bosshardt of Toquerville, Utah, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is suspected of drinking prior to the crash, according to the State Patrol.