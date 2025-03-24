Part of metro area included in current spring burning restrictions

As wildfire risk increases across the state due to the dry conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says spring burning restrictions are now in place across multiple counties — including parts of the Twin Cities metro area.

The restrictions began at 6 a.m. Monday, meaning the agency won’t issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste until they’re lifted. Residents are urged to find other ways to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or bringing waste to a collection site.

Counties under the current burning restrictions include:

Anoka

Benton

Chisago

Hennepin

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Pine

Ramsey

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Washington

Wright

State officials remind residents that if a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as wildfire suppression costs.

The current seven-day forecast shows highs reaching the upper 60s by the end of the week, with chances of sprinkles and rain throughout the week. CLICK HERE for the latest seven-day and HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.