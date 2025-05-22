Parking restrictions begin Thursday at Bde Maka Ska

Starting Thursday, new parking restrictions will take effect around part of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

Parking lots on the west and south sides of the lake will be close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Other lots around the lake will still be open until 10 p.m. A map showing the areas affected by the parking changes can be found at the bottom of this article.

The change is part of an goal to address safety issues caused by large groups of people – mostly teenagers – who are engaging in disruptive, illegal and sometimes violent behavior.

Earlier this month, police responded to a shooting which injured a teen in the area.

RELATED: Juvenile reportedly injured in Minneapolis shooting near Bde Maka Ska park

City officials say the parking changes will be in effect until further notice.