Parking changes for 2023 Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest parking changes

After years of traffic backups at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, a new plan has been announced.

After months of back and forth, Scott County commissioners decided in March to approve the event’s permit to allow it to continue but required a new traffic and parking plan. In past years, nearby residents and businesses complained of traffic backups.

This year, attendees will be required to buy a parking pass ahead of time or get to the festival via a park-and-ride or rideshare service.

Festival parking passes are good for one day and cost $10. For more details on on-site parking, click here.

Fair officials recommend visitors take advantage of park-and-ride options. Parking at the park-and-ride lots is free and roundtrip bus rides to and from the festival cost $5 for people 13 and older while those 12 and under are free. However, each adult who utilizes a park-and-ride bus will get $5 back in “bus bucks” which can be used as a discount on fair admission or any festival merchandise purchase.

For more details on park-and-ride options, click here.

The Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays starting this coming weekend, Aug. 19, through Oct. 1.