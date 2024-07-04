Parents of six-year-old boy who was shot in Wabasha County arrested

On Tuesday, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported that they have arrested two people for the accidental shooting of a six-year-old boy that sent him to the hospital.

RELATED: 6-year-old seriously injured in suspected accidental shooting in Wabasha County

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, the two people who were arrested are Raymond Tony Duque and Nicole Lynn McGee, who are the boy’s parents.

Duque is charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm, three counts of endangerment of a child by firearm access, and one count of negligent storage of firearms.

McGee is charged with three counts of endangerment of a child by firearm access, and one count of negligent storage of firearms.

These arrests are the result of an incident that happened on June 25th in Elgin.

A loaded shotgun was left unsecured in a motor vehicle, and a six-year-old boy was accidentally shot by one of two other children who were also in the vehicle.

Duque and McGee were inside the house at the time of the shooting. The boy remains in the hospital, but his condition is unknown.