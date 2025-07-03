Palmer’s Bar announces its final last call will be in September

A Minneapolis bar known for serving drinks throughout the past century has announced it will be closing in September.

Palmer’s Bar made the announcement late Wednesday night on its social media account, which stated their final day of business will be September 14.

“This has been an incredibly difficult but necessary decision and we are devastated to do so,” the statement read. “Thank you so very much to everyone that has been keeping this bar alive since 1906, especially our very faithful regulars, and the incredibly talented musicians that have played our stages over the years. Above all else, our staff – who make the place so special and who really are the best in the business. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you all.”

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

The bar’s post didn’t provide a reason for the closure.

According to its website, the bar opened in 1906 and remained operational throughout several significant historical events. Palmer’s Bar saw itself survive through prohibition, bootlegging, the Great Depression, two world wars, the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

Palmer’s Bar will remain open during its regular operating hours until its scheduled end date on September 14. The bar promises a “jam-packed” calendar leading up to its final call and promises to make its final summer one to remember.