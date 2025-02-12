Pair charged in Minneapolis murder lured victim with dating app to steal car

Two suspects charged in connection with a fatal shooting last year allegedly hatched a plan to steal the victim’s car by luring him with a dating app, court documents show.

Vernon Sirhyde Archie, 28, and Megan Renee Karjala, 25, are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the May 17 killing of Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, 28, of Spring Valley.

According to a criminal complaint, Minneapolis police found Adams shot several times on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North around 4:43 a.m. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Residents near the shooting scene said a man and woman arguing outside before hearing the sound of gunfire and a man yelling for help. A red Chevrolet Suburban was seen driving away. One spent .45 caliber cartridge casing was recovered near the victim.

Three days later, St. Paul police responded to a report of shots fired and arrested Archie and Karjala. Officers found .45 cartridge casings in Archie’s pocket and on the floor of the stolen car he was driving.

The casings matched with the one found near Adams’ body, and analysis from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found all the casings matched with a Springfield .45 caliber pistol recovered from Karjala’s bag, the complaint states.

Karjala told officers she and Archie were “desperate for money” and plotted to steal a vehicle. Karjala said she had matched with Adams on a dating app and he wanted to meet her in person.

“This is the one. He probably has a car. He is going to pull up and then we can just do whatever,” Karjala recalled Archie saying to her.

When Adams went to the rendezvous point, the suspects tried to get his car keys. When he ran, Archie allegedly chased after him and shot him. Karjala said she pulled out a pistol of her own and held Adams at gunpoint until he gave them his keys, the complaint states.

Karjala and Archie were charged via warrant and are not in custody.