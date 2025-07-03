P.J. Fleck set to receive 1-year contract extension

The Gophers are working to extend their football coach for an additional season.

P.J. Fleck is expected to receive a one-year contract extension that runs through 2030 pending approval at the University’s Board of Regents meeting on July 9.

One of the amendments to the contract is the retention bonuses Fleck is scheduled to receive over the next several years: $1 million in 2025, $1.2 million in 2026, $1.3 million in 2027, $1.4 million in 2028, $1.5 million in 2029 and $1.6 million in 2030.

Over eight years as the coach of the Gophers, Fleck has led the team to a 58-39 record and gone undefeated in six bowl games, with the most recent victory coming against Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl earlier this year.

Below is the full contract extension for Fleck: