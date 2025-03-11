Owl struck by car taken to Raptor Center for recovery

The White Bear Lake Police Department says they are hoping an owl will make a full recovery after it was stuck Monday night.

According to the department, officers were called to a scene where an owl had been hit by a car.

Officers said they were able to recover the owl, who returned with them to the police garage where overnight cops took care of it.

On Tuesday, police said they had taken the owl to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center for better treatment.

“With any luck, this little guy will make a full recovery,” White Bear Lake Police said.