Overnight stabbing leaves 3 injured, 1 seriously

Three people are injured after a stabbing following a fight in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Park Avenue just before midnight on a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man with life-threatening stab wounds and another man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The men were brought to the hospital, where officers were informed another man had shown up at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Law enforcement confirmed that the man was connected to the stabbing on Park Avenue.

An initial investigation showed that an argument amongst a group of people leaving a gathering escalated into a fight, and all three men were stabbed.

No arrests have been made at this time. MPD is investigating.